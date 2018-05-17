Ballast Point’s New Tasting Room and Kitchen Opens in West Loop and More Dining News

Opening

Ballast Point’s new Tasting Room and Kitchen (which we featured back in April), is now open for business in Fulton Market (212 N. Green St.) serving lunch and dinner every day. That means you can get a Ballast Point Bavarian Pretzel (with Sculpin IPA beer cheese) and crispy oyster toast with trout roe pretty much whenever you want. Yum.

Morsels

It’s been a week of closures. Bread and Wine in Irving Park shuts its doors after six years, Gioco in the South Loop closed, and Bistrot Zinc, which has been around for 22 years in the Gold Coast, announced that it was shuttering at the end of August. If you want those awesome escargot one more time, make a reservation now.

There’s some seriously awesome food inside Wrigley Field this season, as an all-star team of chefs including Tony Mantuano, Stephanie Izard, Christine Cikowski, Josh Kulp, Matthias Merges and Rick Bayless are serving up some great dishes. The full schedule is online and Izard kicks off the season from June 5–10. (Dining outside Wrigley? There’s plenty of new stuff there, too.)

Mott Street has had the secret burger hit in town for a few years now (the experts at Thrillist ranked it the best burger in Chicago a while back), and it’s so popular that it’s getting its own restaurant. Mini Mott, in Logan Square (3057 W. Logan Blvd.), will open this summer and serve the burger, wings and fries.

