Get Stuffed at Eataly’s New Ravioli Bar

You can now feast on freshly made pasta minutes after you order.

By Tim Balk

Published today at 10:00 a.m.

Ravioli lovers, rejoice: This week, Eataly Chicago (43 E. Ohio St.) adds a pasta and wine bar to its 63,000 square-foot food hall. Stationed just to the right of the market’s main entrance, the counter, Ravioli&Co, serves up steaming plates of pasta in as little as ten minutes. Featuring house-made noodles from chefs at the store’s upstairs kitchen, the new addition means yet another easy mealtime option in the bustling market.

Ravioli&Co’s menu runs four dishes long, and each made-to-order meal comes with a side of fresh bread. Wine is on hand too, with pairings suggested. A standard-issue plate of spinach and ricotta–filled ravioli goes for just less than $9, but the rotating seasonal menu will feature a range of pastas, including a daily special. Ravioli&Co serves until 9 p.m., but given its turnaround time and location near Michigan Avenue, expect the lunch rush to be its bread and butter.

