Lincoln Park Gets New All-Day Breakfast Spot, and Other Dining News

Openings

It’s breakfast all day at Nighthawk: AM (2273 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park), a Los Angeles import slinging sandwiches and cereal-based dishes until 10 p.m.

Bucktown coffee staple Buzz: Killer Espresso left its longtime North Avenue home in August. Now, it’s back in a new space in Logan Square (2779 N. Milwaukee Ave.), along with a sort-of-new identity as Buzz: Coffee Roaster & Baker.

Morsel

For the second time in a month, a fire broke out at Blommer Chocolate Factory (600 W. Kinzie St., River West). Yesterday’s blaze was on the roof—luckily, there were no injuries reported. (The previous fire, on November 3, was inside the facility, and there were no injuries then, either.)

