Burgers, Beers Galore at The Moonlighter, And Other Dining News

Openings

Team Scofflaw’s latest, The Moonlighter (3204 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square), opens tonight. Cocktails (some of which can be ordered by the pitcher-full) are obviously a focus, but Kristofer Nagy has also compiled an expansive list of sour beers. Foodwise, Mickey Neeley (Scofflaw’s opening chef) rejoins the group after stints at Dusek’s and the Promontory, and offers straight-up bar food: think burgers (a half-dozen of them), mozzarella sticks, and nachos.

Michelin Bib Gourmand Vietnamese spot HaiSous has a new café and bar component in Cà Phê Dá (1800½ S. Carpenter St., Pilsen). By day, owners Danielle and Thai Dang (Embeya) offer banh mi and caffeinated beverages using coffee beans roasted by Thai’s family in Vietnam; come evening, there’s heartier fare and cocktails.

West Town’s Chicago Avenue strip now offers a taste of the South at Soulé (1931 W. Chicago Ave.), a BYO Creole restaurant serving soul food such as fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and fried catfish.

Morsel

Mere days after opening a fifth location, FireFin Poke Shop has closed all of its stores. Anshul Mangal (Furious Spoon) and Rodelio Aglibot had teamed up on the seafood bowl mini-chain, and this closure comes after a little more than a year in business.

