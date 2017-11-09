Off Color Brewing Baits Beer Lovers With New Taproom, and Other Dining News

Openings

The 15-seat Anaba Handroll Bar (1742 W. Division St., Wicker Park) has set up shop in the front section of Mana Food Bar’s dining room. It’s a collaboration between Mana owners Jill Barron, Susan Thompson, and Soon Park, who owns Chef Soon in Woodbridge. Hand rolls—roughly a dozen of ’em—come packed with either veggies or sustainable seafood such as salmon, crab, and hamachi.

Off Color Brewing is baiting beer-lovers to Lincoln Park with Mouse Trap (1460 N. Kingsbury St.), the company’s new taproom. In addition to 16 draft lines, there’s also a roster of bottled beer, cocktails, wines, and coffee.

With the recent openings of the Green Room Tap (1801 S. Allport St., Pilsen) and the Avondale Tap (3634 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale), the Aberdeen Tap and G&O family adds two new southside bars to its West Town–based brood.

On the heels of a $5.9 million reno, Theater on the Lake has debuted its crown jewel, a Midwestern restaurant called, aptly, the Lakefront (2401 N. Lake Shore Dr., Lincoln Park). Cleetus Friedman (City Provisions, Fountainhead) helms the kitchen at the 125-seat affair.

Morsel

Moto: The Cookbook is now on sale. The tome documenting Homaro Cantu’s renowned West Loop restaurant was underway prior to the chef’s death in 2015. But now it’s a way to remember Cantu’s culinary legacy—you can buy a copy on Amazon here.

