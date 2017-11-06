The Moonlighter Goes Back to the Basics

Logan Square newbie the Moonlighter (3204 W. Armitage Ave.) opts to forgo the frills. The team behind Scofflaw and Slippery Slope places an emphasis on beers, cocktails, burgers, and bar snacks in the TV-lined space. Even without considering the spot’s massive patio, this bar is huge, with tons of tables, a long bar, and all sorts of cushy seating. And come summertime, you can bring your pup to that oversized patio.

