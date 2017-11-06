The Moonlighter Goes Back to the Basics
It’s the Scofflaw crew’s take on a good, old-fashioned neighborhood bar.
Logan Square newbie the Moonlighter (3204 W. Armitage Ave.) opts to forgo the frills. The team behind Scofflaw and Slippery Slope places an emphasis on beers, cocktails, burgers, and bar snacks in the TV-lined space. Even without considering the spot’s massive patio, this bar is huge, with tons of tables, a long bar, and all sorts of cushy seating. And come summertime, you can bring your pup to that oversized patio.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
Share
Advertisement
Devereaux Takes You to the Hollywood Hills
2 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.