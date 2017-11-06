Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Seen on the Scene

The Moonlighter Goes Back to the Basics

It’s the Scofflaw crew’s take on a good, old-fashioned neighborhood bar.

By Peter Ranvestel and Mauricio Peña

Published today at 2:34 p.m.

Photo: Peter Ranvestel

Logan Square newbie the Moonlighter (3204 W. Armitage Ave.) opts to forgo the frills. The team behind Scofflaw and Slippery Slope places an emphasis on beers, cocktails, burgers, and bar snacks in the TV-lined space. Even without considering the spot’s massive patio, this bar is huge, with tons of tables, a long bar, and all sorts of cushy seating. And come summertime, you can bring your pup to that oversized patio.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module