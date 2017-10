La Bodega del Barrio (355 N. Clark St., River North) is a convenience store plus takeout window serving these over-the-top churros in funky flavors like Fruity Pebbles, Nutella toasted coconut, and red velvet. Operating from inside the Mexican/pan-Latin (with a touch of American) restaurant Barrio, the shop also stocks booze, Mexican soda, coffee, and tacos.