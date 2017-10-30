Celeb-Magnet Katana’s First Chicago Location Has Something for Everyone

The robatayaki spot known for attracting celebrities at its first home on Los Angeles’s Sunset Strip, Katana (339 N. Dearborn St.), has made its way to River North in a big way. The two-level restaurant and bar offer different vibes within its 13,000-square-foot confines, giving diners and those looking to quench their thirst plenty of options.

The party crowd will belly up to the ground-level bar, while the upper level offers some private dining areas and, in general, a reprieve from the liveliness downstairs. Food options are plentiful—diners can sit at the sushi bar and the robata grill—and people can expect top-tier drinks, with Michael Simon (Acadia, Carriage House) in charge of the bar menu.

Here’s what else we saw when we stopped by. (If you see an errant samurai sword or face mask in the photos, know that this isn’t a costume bar… we just happened to visit on Halloween weekend.)

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







