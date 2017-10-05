Logan Square’s Jam Is Moving, and Other Dining News

Openings

Prairie School (326 N. Morgan St., West Loop), a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired collaboration between Heisler Hospitality and NYC cocktail big-wig Jim Meehan (PDT), is now in session. Meehan (who will continue to live in Portland) has crafted a seasonally rotating menu of signature cocktails, while Jared Wentworth (Longman & Eagle) anchors the kitchen, offering a compact menu of bar snacks that includes crispy smelt with tempura lemons and smoked salmon roe rémoulade.

Its beer has long been poured at bars around the city (you’ve likely seen its flagship beer, Krankshaft Kölsch, around), and now Metropolitan Brewery (3057 N. Rockwell St., Avondale) has its very own taproom. The 100-seat space adjoins Metropolitan’s brewing facility and offers its full line of beers in half-liter, quarter-liter, and four-ounce pours—plus Chicago River views.

Morsels

The partnership between chef Kevin Hickey and restaurateur Billy Dec, which brought us such spots as Bottlefork, Duck Inn, and Otto Mezzo, has come to an end. The two parted ways over the weekend, with Hickey retaining control of Duck Inn and the group shuttering Otto Mezzo. Per Eater, Dec’s plan is to focus on the bigger moneymakers in his empire in lieu of smaller spots.

Say goodbye to Jam as you once knew it—the beloved brunch spot is moving from its current digs at 3057 West Logan Boulevard in favor of the former Yusho storefront at 2852 North Kedzie Avenue. We’re assuming the French toast is coming with them when the address change is completed next month.

