Maxwell Street-Inspired Restaurant Debuts in West Loop, and Other Dining News

Openings

After debuting cocktail bar Prairie School last week, Heisler Hospitality has opened its sister concept, Regards to Edith (326 N. Morgan St., West Loop). Both concepts reside in the Google building and have Michelin-starred chef Jared Wentworth (Longman & Eagle) in the kitchen, but the similarities end there. While Prairie School focuses on cocktails and bar bites, Edith’s menu pays homage to Maxwell Street’s delicious and diverse past. Wentworth’s creations include salmon roe-topped potato pierogies and a shaved prime rib “Italian Beef.”

Those who prefer their Italian beef on the traditional side can get their fix at Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage (157 W. North Ave., Old Town). The Palos Heights stalwart has brought its classic Chicago eats north for the first time (there’s another city location at 103rd and Kedzie). In contrast to the old-school cuisine, the vibe inside skews urban chic.

Morsel

Cafe Selmarie (4729 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square) co-founder Jeanne Marie Uzdawinis has died after battling ovarian cancer. The 34-year-old pastry shop she started with Birgit Kobayashi has become a neighborhood institution—you can read more about Uzdawinis’s life at the Sun-Times.

Share







