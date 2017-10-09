Prairie School Pays Homage to Frank Lloyd Wright with Beautiful Design

Thirsty mid-century design lovers would find plenty to love at Prairie School (326 N. Morgan St., West Loop). The beautifully designed cocktail bar, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and the architecture style associated with him, has a distinct ’40s and ’50s feel. NYC cocktail big-wig Jim Meehan (PDT) teams up with the hip restaurateurs at Heisler Hospitality, bringing a seasonally rotating menu of signature cocktails.

Sit back in one of the seats made from Chicago-based Horween leather and you can look out the big windows facing the bustling street (Prairie School is located inside Google’s West Loop headquarters). Or, admire the stonework and live-edge wood tables as you soak in the warm vibes.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery

