Etta Brings Pizza and Porrons to Bucktown

Text by Claire Voon
Since it opened in July, Etta (1840 W. North Ave., Bucktown) has been making waves for its focus on open-hearth cooking, with praise aimed particularly at its fire-baked pizzas. As a recent Saturday visit proved, this spiritual sister of Maple & Ash is also a warm, casual spot to enjoy some cocktails, either at the brick-backed bar on the first floor or the more intimate, horseshoe one on the second.
On a day with fine weather, you might meander to the outdoor deck and relax beneath an umbrella. Porrons are really big here, though, so chances are you’ll be lassoed into a rowdy game of wine pouring.
