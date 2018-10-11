Etta Brings Pizza and Porrons to Bucktown

Since it opened in July, Etta (1840 W. North Ave., Bucktown) has been making waves for its focus on open-hearth cooking, with praise aimed particularly at its fire-baked pizzas. As a recent Saturday visit proved, this spiritual sister of Maple & Ash is also a warm, casual spot to enjoy some cocktails, either at the brick-backed bar on the first floor or the more intimate, horseshoe one on the second.

On a day with fine weather, you might meander to the outdoor deck and relax beneath an umbrella. Porrons are really big here, though, so chances are you’ll be lassoed into a rowdy game of wine pouring.