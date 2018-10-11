The Best Chicago Brewery Swag

Glassware. T-shirts. Stickers. Every brewery’s got ‘em. But who goes above and beyond slapping their logo on a shaker pint and calling it a day?

We scoured the digital merch tables of breweries across Chicagoland to come up with this roundup of the best swag your money can buy.

Click an item below for more details.

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







