The Fat Shallot Opens a Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant and More Dining News

Opening

The Fat Shallot, which operates one of Chicago’s best food trucks as well as a counter inside Revival Food Hall, just opened a standalone restaurant in Lincoln Park at 2468 North Clark Street. It’s not huge, with space for five tables, but it’ll serve some of the signature sandwiches that have drawn fans for years (please let the truffled BLT be on the menu) as well as cocktails.

Morsels

In case you missed it, last week was Michelin week, and not a ton happened. Temporis (933 N. Ashland Ave., West Town), got a single star, but the big revelation was this shocking fact: Michelin is officially ignoring the Chicago suburbs, along with a good chunk of the city itself. I broke this news on Chicago, but Phil Vettel at the Trib ran with it. He notes a few great suburban spots that he feels have been neglected and points out the irony of a travel guide originally meant for country drivers not covering the suburbs.

A couple of closings have occurred in the last few weeks. If you’re a downtown drinker, you’ll miss Howells & Hood, the huge beer bar in the former Tribune Tower. In addition, the Eastern European-inspired Bohemian House in River North has shuttered.

I received an intriguing email from Kitsune (4229 N. Lincoln Ave.), Chef Iliana Regan’s slightly more casual Japanese spot in North Center, about a change in its menu. The restaurant, which had formerly been à la carte, is switching to offer a tasting menu. Tickets are available online for three-, five-, and nine-course meals.

Twain — which I got very excited about a few weeks ago — is doing an interesting farm dinner next Thursday, October 11. The meal centers around a rare heritage breed of chicken called the Swedish Black, raised on Faith’s Farm in Bonfield, Illinois. Tickets for the feast, which includes chicken confit macaroni, chicken fricassee, green bean casserole, and plum cobbler, are $50.

