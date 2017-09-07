Come for the Boozy Slushies, Stay for the Broadway
Our video series featuring favorite Chicago bars takes a trip to Sidetrack.
Looking for cabaret with a side of slushie? Sidetrack (3349 N. Halsted St.) hosts performances by Broadway casts (Aladdin made an appearance recently, and Wicked, Newsies, and Rent have all visited) as well as female impersonators and more. The nightclub and bar has the only rooftop on the Boystown stretch of Halsted; though they started serving frozen drinks as a summer treat, now they’ve become known for them year-round.
This video is a part of Chicago magazine’s Cheers to Chillin’ series, highlighting our favorite bars to grab cold drinks this summer. See more and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
