Parson’s Chicken and Fish Embodies Patio Season in Chicago Our video series featuring favorite Chicago bars takes a trip to the Logan Square spot.

Parson’s Chicken and Fish (2952 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square) has become nearly synonymous with patio season in Chicago. How? The enormous outdoor seating area with perks like a ping pong table and firepit, for one. Plus, there’s the delicious boozy slushies (the Negroni is the most popular) and the perfectly fried chicken. It’s the kind of place that will extend your personal outdoor dining season.

This video is a part of Chicago magazine’s Cheers to Chillin’ series, highlighting our favorite bars to grab cold drinks this summer. See more and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Share







