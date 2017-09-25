Enjoy Classic French Cocktails at Ooh La La

With the shades drawn, lights down, and music playing, it’s easy to forget that you’re in Lincoln Park at the cozy new Oh La La (2100 N. Halsted St.).

French bistro Chez Moi has just opened this cocktail lounge, which transports you to the streets—or basements—of Paris, offering a bevy of classic French cocktails, wine, and bar bites on par with the food served at the restaurant. Visitors need to round the corner on Dickens and ring the doorbell at the restaurant’s back entrance to find this tucked-away spot. It’s a relaxing place whether you’re looking for a pre- or post-dinner libation, or just for a Parisian getaway from the typical neighborhood bar scene.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery

