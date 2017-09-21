Neapolitan-Style Pies Find New Home in Hyde Park, and Other Dining News

Openings

After calling it quits in Lincoln Park, Nella Pizza e Pasta (1125 E. 55th St.) has found a new Hyde Park home base for its Neapolitan-style pies—which are some of the best in the city.

East Coast–based chocolatier L.A. Burdick Chocolates (609 N. State St., River North) has found its way to the Midwest, opening a 1,000-square-foot retail shop and full-service café with a roster of handmade, European-inspired confections.

First it was Iliana Regan’s delightful, yet ill-fated Bunny, the Microbakery, then it was fried chicken haven the Budlong, and now the closet-sized space at 2928 North Broadway houses the Crepe Shop, which offers its namesake in varieties including lox and Nutella-banana.

Morsels

Cheers to the Publican, the long-awaited cookbook showcasing the meaty world created by Paul Kahan (and shepherded for a long time by co-author Cosmo Goss) at the West Loop restaurant is now for sale, with more than 150 recipes for protein and vegetables. It’s for sale both at the Publican and online.

Say goodbye to the Betty (839 W. Fulton Market, West Loop) this weekend—the cocktail bar is closing its doors after two years in the neighborhood. But its successor is already in place, as this fall, the space will be taken over by a new location of Emporium Arcade Bar.

