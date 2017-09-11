Beatnik Is West Town’s Plant-Filled Mediterranean Dreamscape

If you’re planning a night out at Beatnik (1604 W. Chicago Ave., West Town), you better like plants. Because this place is full of ’em—it’s like a bohemian garden, full of candles and Moroccan tile and greenery as far as the eye can see. The latest offering from the team that brought you Bordel and Celeste has the aesthetic game down.

If you plan on drinking in addition to gawking, there are boozy slushes to be had, and lots of cocktails sprinkled with turmeric and cardamom. They match well with lounging on one of Beatnik’s many couches.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







