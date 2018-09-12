Bixi Beer Is a Quintessential Bar Crawl Stop in Logan Square

Big and beautiful, Bixi Beer (2515 N. Milwaukee Ave.) proves itself a unique beer destination among the many in Logan Square. The East Asian-inspired brewpub, which built up anticipation over three years of planning, offers pours with ingredients like Sichuan peppercorn and jasmine tea; these are brewed to pair well with the menu’s diverse bites.

The two-story bar shelters carefully designed taprooms, with a massive mural by DC Comics artist Eduardo Risso commanding the main space on the ground floor. Upstairs, plants create a jungle-like setting that leads to a spacious terrace. More intimate are cozy parlors embellished with jazzy wallpaper and portraits hung salon-style.

Come here alone, on a date, or with a large group of friends — there’s plenty of space to welcome all.