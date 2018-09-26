Colectivo Coffee Opens a Third Chicago Outpost and More Dining News

Opening

There aren’t a ton of openings this week, but if you’re a coffee fan, Colectivo Coffee (the Milwaukee-based roaster) opened a new spot in Andersonville at 5425 N. Clark St. It serves drinks like sparkling espresso with grapefruit and a turmeric ginger chai frappe.

Morsels

There’s a scandal brewing at Punch House (1227 W. 18th St., Pilsen), as a former server has brought forward a number of allegations against the Thalia Hall–affiliated bar, including accusations of sexual misconduct and food safety issues. Eater spoke with the server, and the group behind Punch House, 16” on Center, announced an immediate investigation into the situation, for which it has hired an outside lawyer. I’d keep an eye on this one.

It’s Michelin season again! Recipients of stars will be announced today, but the restaurants awarded Bib Gourmands (the “affordable” dining awards) were announced last week. The list doesn’t contain a ton of surprises, but notable additions include Proxi, Lonesome Rose, Passerotto, Marisol, and Pacific Standard Time.

Nick Kindelsperger at the Trib embarked on another epic eating extravaganza and identified every coffee roaster currently open in Chicago. He found 38. This led him to ask some obvious questions: Is this too many? Do we need them all? Are they any good? Like any great journalist, he tries to find some answers, concluding with a list of all 38 if you want a checklist for local java.

Share







