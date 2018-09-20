The Front Room Will Whisk You Away to New Orleans

It’s clear that the owners of the Front Room (844 W. Randolph St., West Loop) really paid attention to the design details of this music lounge. Drawing inspiration from historic New Orleans, the room is lit by chandeliers and features subtle, handpainted murals, complete with a bar that gleams with gilded mirrors and shining glassware. Live jazz bands, scheduled to play on Fridays and Saturdays, complete the relaxing vibe.

If you are craving a livelier environment though, simply head upstairs to sister bar Backdoor Saloon, where burlesque performers dance among the crowd on certain evenings. Think of it as the younger, wilder version of the Front Room — which, though it makes for a perfect date spot, is also one of the few places in the neighborhood you can visit solo and enjoy a peaceful night with a well-shaken cocktail.