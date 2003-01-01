Latest
Start Your Spring at These Chicago Garden Shops
Whether it’s a tiny terrarium for your apartment, a floral-arrangement class for an event, or a beekeeping setup for your backyard, these flower and garden stores have the goods.
What’s For Sale at Trump Tower?
Over 10 percent of its units are on the market, though it probably has less to do with the name on the side than a glut of high-end condos.
A Field Guide to Orland Park
From gas station carnitas to old-timey log cabins, there’s an abundance of unsung charms in this Southland burb.
Logan Square Had the Most Buildings Demolished in 2017
West Town and Lincoln Park come in second and third as developers seek out cheaper teardowns. Behind them? Englewood and West Englewood, telling a tale of two cities.
South Barrington McMansions Languishing On the Market
With a median sale price of $880k, the suburb has a lot of big houses. Which means many of them aren’t going fast.
What’s for Sale at the Building Formerly Known as Hancock?
In honor of the landmark skyscraper’s recent rebranding, we take a look at some units that can be had at a discount, and others that are worth full price.
Proposed Polish Triangle Redesign Aims to Highlight History, Improve Public Space
The busy Wicker Park intersection needs a revamp, according to a neighborhood group who wants to turn the area into a public amenity.
A Field Guide to Ukrainian Village
Sure, you can still find pierogi—but also some of the best pasta, shopping, and pie in the city.
What Can I Get for … Under $600K in the South Loop?
Real-estate trends have meant that the neighborhood’s loftiest lofts are still affordable, but it might not stay that way for long.
Condo Sales Now Underway for Helmut Jahn-Designed Downtown Tower
The 74-story glassy tower at 1000 South Michigan Avenue will break ground later this year or in early 2019.
What Can I Get … on the Low & High Ends of Uptown’s Housing Market?
From $200K to $1.5 million, Uptown is an amenity-filled neighborhood with a widely diverse housing stock.
Streeterville’s One Bennett Park Reaches Its Record-Setting Height
The all-residential skyscraper with an impeccable architectural pedigree expects rental units to be completed by the end of the year.
What Can I Get for .. $450K in Berwyn?
Actually, prices dip much lower—$450,000 is as expensive as it gets for a single-family home in the western suburb.
