What $350k Buys in North Center Right Now

As its name suggests, the North Center neighborhood is centrally located on Chicago’s North Side, and as such, the area boasts great public transit access and a close proximity to major attractions such as Wrigley Field, the Southport Corridor, and the lakefront. North Center also features great schools, making it a popular choice for families.

However, families looking to buy in the neighborhood will find that detached homes and large condos aren’t exactly cheap. The median sale price in the area over the last 30 days is nearly $475,000 while the median list price is $722,000, according to figures from Redfin. Buyers are also ponying up a lot of cash when making purchases—Redfin’s most current stats show that the average down payment on a property in the neighborhood is roughly 47% of the purchase price.

So, what will $350,000, or roughly half of the median list price, purchase in North Center? It’s enough to get a nicely finished condo, but those seeking more space will have to look elsewhere. Here are some of the options currently available at or below $350K.

Finding quality move-in ready housing in the heart of the North Side under $250,000 is becoming less common, but this nicely finished one-bedroom (pictured above) in a vintage multi-unit building on Byron Street is certainly an exception. The asking price is just under half of the neighborhood’s median sale price of $475,000, illustrating its value for the area. While it is listed as a single bedroom, this unit does feature an office/den space in the back.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

Home shoppers who can stretch their budget a bit further will be able to get a lofty unit with a proper second bedroom. You’re not only getting updated finishes and nice extras (such as in-unit laundry), but the location is tough to beat. The building is a short walk to the Addison Brown Line station and the Lincoln Avenue Trader Joe’s, making grocery shopping and the commute downtown a cinch.

Photo: VHT Studios

Moving up in price, a budget of $325,000 can purchase a more spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the neighborhood. The listing notes detail some recent improvements, such as an updated furnace and a brand new combo laundry machine, making the deal even sweeter. To top it off, a heated indoor parking space is also included in the asking price.

Photo: VHT Studios

Fans of the industrial loft look will appreciate the high ceilings, extra-tall windows, and open floor plan of this Grace Street one-bedroom. The updated kitchen includes updated finishes such as quartz countertops and premium stainless steel appliances. Don’t let this one-bedroom fool you though—the loft features a full-blown master suite complete with a generous walk-in closet. Deeded garage parking will cost an extra $30,000.

Share







