What $400k Buys In Edgewater

Like many other lakefront communities, Edgewater has a lot to offer. You’ve got a large span of prime lakefront, multiple Red Line stations, and a handful of pocket neighborhoods that boast their own unique character and commercial corridors. And similar to the neighborhood’s makeup, Edgewater also has a strong diversity in housing stock. From small single bedroom condos in lakefront high-rises to spacious Victorian single family homes in Andersonville, the neighborhood hits on a lot of different price points.

A quick search for residences priced at $400,000 and below shows nearly 150 properties currently listed. That kind of budget in Edgewater will get a lot of space, newer finishes, and deeded parking. Here’s a small sampling of what is currently on the market in this Far North Side neighborhood.

Here’s a unique lofted one-bedroom in a converted substation building. A larger and more personalized unit in the building, which really highlights how cool these lofts can be, sold well over asking price last autumn. There’s no faux industrial here—the tall windows and raw ceilings are the real deal. You’re also just a five-minute walk to Edgewater Beach and the Bryn Mawr Red Line station from the building.

If you’re looking for nice but more neutral finishes, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on Broadway fits the bill. The condo boasts an open floor plan for the main common areas while the bedrooms are located towards the back. While the location is rich in public transit options, a parking space is included in the asking price.

Old-school Chicago meets new in this Winthrop Avenue two-bedroom condo. Located in a classic vintage brick multi-unit building, the condo contrasts exposed brick walls with newer finishes. Perks include in-unit laundry and outdoor spaces off the front and rear. A parking space is also included in the asking price on this one.

Here’s a true loft on the border of Andersonville and Bowmanville that pleases. The unit feature two bedrooms and two full bathrooms spanning 1,400 square feet of space with an open floor for the living room and kitchen areas. And like the others, parking is included in the ask, but for this one, you’re also getting a separate storage space as well.

