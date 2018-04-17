What Kind of Condo Does $500k Buy In Wicker Park Right Now?

What does half a million dollars buy in Wicker Park right now? Home shoppers will find that they can still get a lot of condo in that price range, but there really just isn’t a ton of inventory currently available. Listings at this price point seem to go fast however.

A quick look through properties under contract show many listings that have been on the market for about 30 days or less. There are a handful that scored contracts within days of entering the market. Despite the high turnover in retail storefronts along Milwaukee Avenue, competition remains fierce for desirable residential properties.

According to sales and listing data from the last 30 days, Redfin shows the median list price in Wicker Park (Redfin considers North Avenue the northern boundary) to be around $630K while the median sale price is $517K. Don’t expect to get a deal in Wicker Park either—of the 24 homes sold in the last month, nearly all of them got their asking price or more. Redfin shows that Wicker Park’s average final sale price to listing price ratio to be nearly 98%.

Here’s a snapshot of what is available between $400,000 and $500,000.

Here we have a nicely finished two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit (pictured above) on the third level of a classic Bohemian-style brick three-flat building. You’ll find some original architectural details contrasted with newer finishes to create for a unique and desirable residence near the heart of Wicker Park. Don’t expect this one to last long—there’s a good chance it’ll be under contract by the time this post is published.

Photo: BerkshireHathaway HomeServices

Those seeking a more loft-like feel will find something to appreciate in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on Evergreen Avenue. Located in a newer construction, you’ll find mostly original finishes that appear to be well cared for. Highlights include upscale kitchen appliances and included gated parking.

Photo: VHT Studios

There’s only one other Wicker Park three-bedroom property priced lower than this 1,800-square-foot duplex unit on Paulina. This spacious loft unit is about as much as you’re going to find for the price in this hot neighborhood. The listing notes that major mechanicals such as the furnace, central air unit, and water heater have been recently replaced.

Photo: VHT Studios

Here’s another three-bedroom unit, but this time you’re looking at a single-level floor plan. You’ll find an open living room and kitchen space towards the front of the unit, while the master suite and outdoor balcony is located in the back. Two vehicle parking spaces are included and the $150 monthly assessment is certainly manageable.

Photo: BerkshireHathaway HomeServices

There’s a lot to like about this sunny three-bedroom. Located in an 19th century Bohemian brick flat that oozes curb appeal, the first-floor walkup unit features a large arched front window and other vintage finishes. However, you’ll also find a newer kitchen and a finished lower level with a bedroom, full bathroom, and family room. A private parking space is also included in the asking price.

Share







