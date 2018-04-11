What’s For Sale at Water Tower Place?

Michigan Avenue’s Water Tower Place is one of the city’s best-known destinations for upscale shopping, but the major mixed-use complex also includes one of Chicago’s priciest and most exclusive residential towers. Constructed during the mid-’70s, the 74-story late-modernist high-rise features a no-nonsense exterior facade of concrete and marble, but its prime location along the Magnificent Mile and sweeping views of Lake Michigan are its big draw.

Through the years, the tower has been home to some of Chicago’s wealthiest residents, perhaps most notably talk show magnate Oprah Winfrey, who over a period of a decade acquired and combined four adjoining units into one massive condo. Oprah ditched her holding sat the tower in November 2015, selling her nearly 10,000-square-foot pad for $4.65 million.

Expect to see price tags with lots of zeros—the last time anything sold at or below $1 million was just over two years ago when a 71st story two-bedroom duplex unit closed for exactly $1 million in March 2016. The most expensive recent sale at the Mag Mile tower was for a large 3,400-square-foot corner unit on the 38th level that sold for $3 million last November. However, those looking in the $1 million price range are in luck—there are a few options currently listed at or around that figure.

These are the most recent Water Tower Place listings to hit the market.

What can a million bucks get you at Water Tower Place? It’ll get you into this 1,775-square foot two-bedroom, two bathroom unit on the tower’s 33rd floor (pictured above). You’re getting a mostly open floor plan for the living room and kitchen areas while the master bedroom is a full-on master suite. The property entered the market in February with a $1.199 million price range but has since been reduced by $149,000.

Photo: VHT Studios

For another $50,000, you could find yourself in this 50th-floor two-bedroom with views overlooking Streeterville and the lakefront. The stylish unit features high-end finishes throughout (definitely check out the master bathroom) and a generous floor plan that really accentuates the main living room space and its large windows. The listing agent notes that the unit has been in the hands of the same family since the tower was constructed.

Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

If on-trend yet intentionally ostentatious finishes and updated stainless steel appliances are your thing, then this decked out two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 37th floor is worth a look. It’s one part fab and one part zen—get a load of those large windows and sweeping Lake Michigan views. The unit entered the market last June with a $1.395 million price tag but has taken a couple of price reductions since.

Photo: Jameson Sothbey’s

This posh 65th-level pad boasts upscale finishes and designer appliances, but the views of Lake Michigan are really the showstopper here. This one also has a lot of space with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms spanning a 3,000-square-foot floor plan. The unit has been on and off the market a couple of times since it first listed last September seeking $2.195 million.

Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

If you’re shopping around for views, being in a corner unit on the 71st floor is going to be tough to beat. As the listing photos illustrate, there are serene Lake Michigan views from virtually every room in this unit. It’s also quite roomy with four bedrooms and three and a half baths spanning over 3,300 square feet. The condo entered the market as a new listing in March. Records show that the unit last sold in early 2009 for the same $2.5 million it’s currently asking.

Share







