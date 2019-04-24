Get the Retro Home of Your Dreams in Park Ridge With vaulted ceilings and geometric garages, these stylish midcentury throwbacks could be the ticket for budget-conscious millennials.

As millennials enter middle age and begin to settle down, the suburbs-versus-city debate has once again crept into the question of home ownership. And despite exhaustive speculation regarding what millennial homebuyers want, the truth, it seems, is that they’re after the same things as anybody else: authenticity, affordability, and neighborhood amenities.

One spot that may meet all those requirements: Chicago’s northwestern neighbor, Park Ridge. The suburb boasts both a central downtown and solid transit into the Loop via the Metra — not to mention unbeatable proximity to O’Hare.

Then there’s the quaint residential streets filled with mid-century ranch homes. While such vintage structures may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they represent an opportunity for a growing family to nab enough space without going broke.

From homes with a time-capsule quality to those chock full of modern updates, there’s a wide variety of options for buyers in Park Ridge. Here’s handful of mid-century steals in the suburb, all for less than a half a million.

Coldwell Banker Residential

Vintage homes in Park Ridge are known for being well preserved and maintained. Take this three-bedroom on Elliott Street, with an exterior that can’t have changed much since since 1957, when it was built. A vaulted ceiling on the main level makes the home feel more spacious than its 1,790 square-foot floor plan suggests.

RE/MAX Properties Northwest

This home’s minty mid-century garage door is a find in its own right, not only adding character and charm, but pulling the structure’s entire aesthetic together. The matching green tile in this 1,364-square-footer’s bathroom indicates that the home has been meticulously cared for over the decades.

Century 21 Elm

Maybe you dig a vintage mid-century exterior but want something contemporary on the inside. This 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom has been entirely refreshed with all new finishes. It also sits atop a finished basement, making for more living space than in comparable homes from the era.

Dream Town Realty

Here’s yet another home with an exterior that could’ve traveled through time — old garage, vintage front door, manicured lawn, and all. The home’s interior finishes were updated in recent years, though the large basement is waiting to be completed.

