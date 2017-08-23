A Glencoe Property Where the Lake Steals the Show

When you pull up to 80 Wentworth Avenue in Glencoe, at the easternmost end of a quiet cul-de-sac, it’s not exactly scenic: an attached four-car garage and a pleasant brick driveway are about all you’ll see. It’s when you walk through the foyer and into the living space that the wow factor sets in. “You walk in and you’re sort of assaulted by the views,” says Maureen Mohling, an agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage who has listed the home at $6.4 million. “All of the principal rooms face the lake.”

Thanks to 100 feet of glass windows and sliding doors, the views fill the house, which sits on a 70-foot bluff. Washing the dishes? You can do so while gazing out the picture window over the sink. Eating at the dinner table? Boom—lake’s right there. You can even soak up views of the water from the bathtub in the master bathroom; it was renovated this year and now has generously sized his-and-her dressing areas, sleek floating vanities, a rain shower, heated towel racks, and a TV.

The master bedroom, also redone this year, has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. The woodsy views here and in the other three bedrooms offer a bit more privacy than the wide-open spans of the lake seen from the rest of the house.

Down closer to the water is 250 feet of private beach. Visitors can take a tram to the lake or walk down the stairs that cross through gardens landscaped by a pro from the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Stick closer to the house and you can spread out on the bluestone patio, which overlooks the bluff and slope down to the sand. “It’s kind of like never-never land,” Mohling says. “You’re so high up, you’re in a totally different world.”

The 6,500-square-foot house was built in 1955 and designed by Henry Newhouse. The sellers hired architect Michael Gelick to redesign the home when they bought it 13 years ago. It sits almost entirely on one floor, save for a storage space and exercise room on the lower level. The living area on the main level is essentially one giant space, with no separation between the living room, dining room, great room, and breakfast room. A sloped ceiling makes the views even more expansive.

Mohling says the home is not as off-putting as designs from that era sometimes can be. “When you get into the house, you want to stay,” she says. “It’s a very comfortable home.” The radiant floor heating throughout the house certainly helps in the cooler months. “You walk in and it’s always a cozy feeling,” Mohling says—a good thing since, beautiful as that lake is now, winter is coming.

Photo gallery

