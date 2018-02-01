What Can I Get … on the Low & High Ends of Uptown’s Housing Market?

Uptown is one of the city’s most densely populated neighborhoods, due to the many vintage multi-unit buildings near the lakefront. However, the far north neighborhood also features a number of pocket communities known for its historic mansions.

With great public transit access, cultural amenities, and a robust stretch of lakefront, Uptown’s housing stock is as diverse as its residents. Here’s a snapshot of what is currently listed on the market.

$210,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling on Clarendon (pictured above) has an earthy vibe with its wood-paneled ceilings. The location is tough to beat, with the lakefront and grocery shopping within walking distance. A heated parking space is also included in the asking price.

$499,900

Redfin Corporation

This spacious condo is a perfect example of the neighborhood’s historic housing stock. Highlights include many original handcrafted details and its proximity to public transit and Foster Beach. With four bedrooms and four full bathrooms spanning 3,000 square feet, this residence has enough room for a growing family.

$999,000

VHT Studios

According to the listing notes, this classic American Foursquare on the edge of Uptown and Ravenswood was constructed in 1896. Featuring a lovely wraparound porch complete with Ionic columns, this vintage six-bedroom home has plenty of space to lounge both inside and out. The Ravenswood Mariano’s and Metra station are just two blocks over.

$1.485 million

VHT Studios

Located in the Buena Park pocket neighborhood, this early 20th century mansion has been overhauled with contemporary finishes. The stately residence with spacious rooms and an oversized lot has bounced on and off the market numerous times since it first listed three years ago with a $1.85 million price tag. Having recently reentered the market with a lower ask, this one is ready for an offer.

