What Can I Get for $400K in Belmont Cragin and Portage Park?
These two hot neighborhoods have a large inventory of nicely finished bungalows at relatively affordable price points.
Home shoppers waiting until the spring to start looking at houses are very likely to face a market crowded with buyers. However, there’s certainly an opportunity for shoppers who are already set to make an offer—especially in Portage Park or Belmont Cragin, two areas which are expected to witness high demand this year.
Houses that have sat on the market for more than a few weeks are ripe for an offer, and there are plenty of classic, Chicago-style brick bungalows in these Northwest Side neighborhoods that have been waiting for a buyer. Plus, these areas have a large inventory of nicely finished homes well under the $400K range.
5221 W. Schubert Avenue
$339,000 (pictured above)
If you’re seeking a fully refinished bungalow, this newly listed house in Belmont Cragin is a solid bargain. With six bedrooms and two full bathrooms spanning 2,600 square feet, there’s more than enough room for a growing family. Highlights include the brand new kitchen and finished attic area that almost feels like a Wisconsin cabin retreat with its cedar paneling.
4929 W. Roscoe Street
$359,000
This pint-sized Portage Park bungalow is big on curb appeal and charm. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has been thoroughly renovated and features new appliances, windows, and other new finishes. On the market for more than month, it’s ripe for a competitive offer.
5028 W. Drummond Place
$369,900
It’s tough to find a single detail that hasn’t been touched in this Belmont Cragin gut rehab. Important updates include new wiring, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, and remodeled bathrooms. The home stands on a large lot and features six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This one has been on the market for nearly two weeks.
3340 N. Keating Avenue
$399,500
Buyers seeking plenty of outdoor space should keep this Portage Park bungalow in mind. For the price, you can find a different bungalow with higher-end interior finishes, but this one stands on a massive 6,750-square-foot lot. The asking price has been all over the place since it first entered the market a few years back, but the listing notes suggest that the owners are ready to start negotiating offers.
