The Priciest Chicago-Area Home Sales in 2017

Compared to major coastal cities, Chicago is still a bargain—and this is especially so in the high-end luxury market. While the area’s priciest homes still fetch millions, this year’s list of priciest sales shows that Chicago’s wealthiest still like to get a deal. Nearly all sold well below initial asking prices and many spent months—or years—on the market before finally finding a buyer.

Of the 20 most expensive sales in the Chicago metro area in 2017 (including 24 total listings, a handful which were ties), nearly half of the homes purchased were in Lincoln Park; other overpresented areas include the Gold Coast and North Shore suburbs. When looking at Chicago sales alone, specific streets such as North Lakeview Avenue and North Burling Street both make multiple appearances. Winnetka took the top suburban spot with four of the top 20 priciest sales this year.

So, which residence topped the list of most expensive Chicago area sales in 2017? That’d be the 18,590-square-foot Gold Coast mansion that noted philanthropist Ann Lurie just recently sold to the Latin School of Chicago for $12 million. There are still many extremely pricey residences still on the market—a couple of which could set new sales records in 2018 should they ultimately close anywhere near their current ask.

Below, we take a look at the top 10 sales, and we’ve included a list of the top 20 (in the city and suburbs) as well.

10) 441 Lakeside Terrace, Glencoe — $5.15 million

This minimalist Glencoe residence designed by architect Ernest “Tony” Grunsfeld is certainly a contrast to the flashier mansions typically found in the same price range. While the four-bedroom house has a stoic, if even understated exterior, its open, airy interior is complemented by prominent views of Lake Michigan. The house listed in June 2016 asking $6.5 million and sold in April for $5.15 million.

9) 346 Grove Street, Glencoe — $5.175 million

Set on nearly two full acres of prime Glencoe property, this massive 11,000-square-foot mansion has upscale finishes and luxury extras such as a theater room, indoor basketball court, and a detached guest house. Described as “the ultimate in casual luxury” by its listing agent, this property entered the market in February 2016 seeking $6.49 million before selling for $5.175 million on May 24.

8) 447 West Arlington Place, Chicago — $5.775 million

This $5.775 million sale in the heart of Lincoln Park is indicative of the exorbitant land values in the neighborhood. The property, which was listed on the market as vacant land, is located just steps away from Diversey Harbor and the Lincoln Park Conservatory. However, the existing Lincoln Park brick four-flat isn’t what earned this listing nearly $6 million—it’s the large buildable lot with RM-5 zoning.

7) 1922 North Howe Street, Chicago — $5.85 million

Completed just last year, this upscale mansion in Lincoln Park is typical of newer construction for the neighborhood. Fully loaded with high-end appliances, finishes, and luxury amenities, this new build entered the market in January with a $6.5 million price tag before fetching $5.85 million on September 5.

6) 973 Sheridan Road, Winnetka — $6.187 million

Featuring a long but narrow property line, this North Shore mansion built in 1991 by Ann and Robert Lurie makes the most of its private lake frontage by squeezing in luxury amenities such as an outdoor pool, private tennis court, and landscaped path down to the Lake Michigan shore. Built in a Mediterranean-inspired style, the house’s tall, wide windows offer lakefront views from nearly every room. After bouncing on and off the market for nearly five years, the mansion finally sold on September 13 for $6.187 million.

5) 159 East Walton Place Unit 30A, Chicago — $6.5 million

This high-end high-rise residence occupying the entire 30th floor of Chicago’s historic Palmolive Building boasts upscale finishes and some truly impressive Lake Michigan views. Amenities include a private elevator foyer, multiple fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, and an attractive cherry wood-paneled office. After a relatively short nine months on the market, this full-floor unit sold on September 1 just $500,000 below its original $7 million ask.

4) 542 West Grant Place, Chicago — $7.2 million

Behind this property’s nondescript single-story masonry facade lies a modern mansion complete with a private interior courtyard. Utilizing the shell of a 19th century dairy barn, Vinci-Hamp Architects thoroughly overhauled the property into a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion with sleek, contemporary finishes. The mansion was one of the priciest listings in Lincoln Park when it first listed in April 2015 seeking $9.25 million. Ultimately, the mansion sold for $7.2 million on January 26.

3 (tie) 15 Linden Avenue, Wilmette — $7.5 million

Described as “the ultimate powerhouse lakefront home” in its listing, this large North Shore mansion features nearly a full acre of prominent (and private) Lake Michigan frontage. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion listed in June 2015 asking $10.9 million before eventually selling two and a half years later for $7.5 million.

3 (tie) 52 East Bellevue Place, Chicago — $7.5 million

Originally constructed in 1885, this Gold Coast manion received a glammed out overhaul in 2016 by homeowners and husband and wife developers Anita Lisek and Bart Przyjemski of NOAH Properties. The gut rehab includes contemporary luxury amenities such as an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, theater room, and LED accessory lighting everywhere. The renovated property entered the market in February seeking $8.99 million and sold on October 19 for $7.5 million—perhaps to a heir of the Red Bull fortune, Crain’s Chicago Business suspects.

2) 210 South Ridge Road, Lake Forest — $9 million

This former North Shore farm features a historic mansion designed by prominent Chicago-area architect Howard Van Doren Shaw, a matching auxiliary house, and stable set on a sprawling 47-acre lot. Last year, the Lake Forest City Council approved a plan to subdivide the property—which is believed to have helped inspire F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel The Great Gatsby—into 34 separate residential lots to allow developer North Shore Builders to construct 33 new homes on the land. The sale closed May 26 for a whopping $9 million.

1) 1547 North Dearborn Parkway — $12 million

Four years after listing her massive 12-bedroom Gold Coast residence with a $18.75 million price tag, philanthropist Ann Lurie has reportedly sold her limestone-clad mansion to the neighboring Latin School of Chicago for $12 million. A spokesperson of the Latin School tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the deal formally closed on December 15. No longer a residential property, this historic mansion and its large side yard will serve as offices and a playground for the Latin School.

Top 20 Chicago Sales

1. 1547 N Dearborn Parkway — $12 million

2. 52 East Bellevue Place — $7.5 million

3. 542 West Grant Place — $7.2 million

4. 159 East Walton Place Unit 30A, Chicago — $6.5 million

5. 1922 North Howe Street, Chicago — $5.85 million

6. 447 West Arlington Place, Chicago — $5.775 million

7. 544 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago — $4.9 million

8. 2224 North Dayton Street, Chicago — $4.8 million

9. 1702 North Burling Street, Chicago — $4.775 million

10. 1722 North Burling Street, Chicago — $4.750 million

11. 2450 North Lakeview Avenue Unit 9 — $4.55 million

12. 2550 North Lakeview Avenue Unit S2206 — $4.532 million

13. 11 East Walton Street Unit 3802 — $4.375 million

14. 800 North Michigan Avenue Unit 5001 — $4.35 million

15. 189 East Lake Shore Drive Unit 10 — $4.3 million

16. 800 North Michigan Avenue Unit 2801 — $4.26 million

17. 2550 North Lakeview Avenue Unit 1101S — $4.2 million

17. 456 West Huron Street — $4.2 million

18. 1734 North Mohawk Street — $4.15 million

19. 432 West Grant Place Unit 2E — $4.095 million

20. 401 North Wabash Avenue Unit 42A — $4.05 million

Top 20 Chicago Metro Area Sales

1. 1547 N Dearborn Parkway — $12 million (Gold Coast)

2. 210 South Ridge Road, Lake Forest — $9 million (North Shore)

3. 52 East Bellevue Place, Chicago — $7.5 million (Gold Coast)

3. 15 Linden Avenue, Wilmette — $7.5 million (North Shore)

4. 542 West Grant Place, Chicago — $7.2 million (Lincoln Park)

5. 159 East Walton Place Unit 30A, Chicago — $6.5 million (Streeterville)

6. 973 Sheridan Road, Winnetka — $6.187 million (North Shore)

7. 1922 North Howe Street, Chicago — $5.85 million (Lincoln Park)

8. 447 West Arlington Place, Chicago — $5.775 million (Lincoln Park)

9. 346 Grove Street, Glencoe — $5.175 million (North Shore)

10. 441 Lakeside Terrace, Glencoe — $5.15 million (North Shore)

11. 1235 Whitebridge Lane, Winnetka — $5.080 million (North Shore)

12. 8 Kaleigh Court, South Barrington — $4.9 million (Barrington)

12. 35 North Indian Hill Road, Winnetka — $4.9 million (North Shore)

12. 544 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago — $4.9 million (Lincoln Park)

13. 2224 North Dayton Street, Chicago — $4.8 million (Lincoln Park)

14. 1702 North Burling Street, Chicago — $4.775 million (Lincoln Park)

15. 1722 North Burling Street, Chicago — $4.750 million (Lincoln Park)

16. 2450 North Lakeview Avenue Unit 9, Chicago — $4.55 million (Lincoln Park)

17. 2550 North Lakeview Avenue Unit S2206, Chicago — $4.532 million (Lincoln Park)

18. 11 East Walton Street Unit 3802, Chicago — $4.375 million (Gold Coast)

18. 910 Private Road, Winnetka — $4.375 million (North Shore)

19. 800 North Michigan Avenue Unit 5001 — $4.35 million (Streeterville)

20. 1812 Braeside Lane Northbrook — $4.325 million (Northbrook)

