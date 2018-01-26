What Can I Get for .. $450K in Berwyn?

Before Wisconsin caused a media stir with its big PR blitz to attract “disillusioned” millennials across the state line, west suburban Berwyn tried the same tactic. Last year, the Berwyn Development Corporation paid for ad placements across Chicago, describing the township as a “handcrafted community” and “full of characters.”

The truth is that the suburb is quite affordable compared to many Chicago neighborhoods—the most expensive single-family home on the market in Berwyn is asking $450,000. And for buyers who want a city feel and residential streets filled with classic bungalows, well, Berwyn’s self-declared “nothing like a suburb” tagline has some weight to it.

While this midcentury home (pictured above) is modest in size and price, there’s much more to it. Everything is brand new here—the kitchen appliances still have the factory stickers on them. The house was sold last September for only $105,000 before its renovation and flip.

If you’re seeking a deal, this renovated bungalow may be your chance. The house features a new kitchen, updated bathrooms, as well as newer wiring and plumbing. It’s also been on the market for six weeks, meaning that it’s ready for an offer.

There’s a lot to like about this updated brick bungalow: The curb appeal is off the charts, it still has original vintage details, and the asking price is what you’d pay for a much smaller condo in many North Side neighborhoods. The finishes are quite nice at the price point and the large backyard is another perk.

If vintage homes are your thing, this 19th century Victorian is worth a look. The roomy five-bedroom house retains its original exterior, but has been virtually gutted inside with all new finishes throughout. It also stands over a large yard that’s perfect for children and pets.

