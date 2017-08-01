You Don’t Have to Move to Europe to Live Like an Italian Royal

Pass the guard and the gate and pull into the circular driveway of 704 Deer Trail Lane in Oak Brook. You’ll see a mansion with a red-tiled roof that’ll have you questioning how you’re still within a few miles of Oakbrook Center. “When you go into the house, or even when you’re outside the house on the property, it transports you to Tuscany,” says Lina Shah, a broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and the listing agent for the home.

The eight-bedroom Mediterranean-style mansion is set on just over one acre of what can only be described as manicured grounds. There are hedges, stone walls, fountains, nine patios and terraces, and even a rose garden. A winding stone path leads to a gazebo on the property, which acts as a standalone retreat with its own fireplace (in case the six in the main house aren’t quite enough).

The grandness picks up inside the main residence with a marble entryway and a library with gold-leaf paint on the ceiling and walls. The home has a formal dining room, a sunroom and breakfast room which lead straight out onto their own patios, and a fireplace in the great room that was transported from Italy. “It just goes on and on and on,” Shah says.

And up, too. You’ll find 25-foot ceiling heights in the two-story music and great rooms. “The great room—the heart of the home—is huge,” Shah says. “It’s wedding-worthy.”

That’s pretty much why the family that currently owns the house (and has for 20 years) is selling: They’re ready to downsize and listed the property earlier this month for $2.9 million. It hardly resembles the house they bought back in 1997, though. After about three years of gutting and rebuilding in the late ’90s, the house reached nearly 17,000 square feet and boasts 10 bathrooms.

704 Deer Trail Lane is part of Oak Brook’s Hunter Trails neighborhood. Many of the other houses in the gated community back up to busy streets—31st Street or Route 83—but this one is on a “truly interior lot,” Shah says.

But it’s still close enough to highways and the aforementioned shopping center. Plus, it falls within the sought-after Hinsdale Central High School district, but has much lower taxes compared to homes in nearby Hinsdale. “The tax rate in Oak Brook is 3.57 percent, whereas if you compare that to some other surrounding towns, these taxes of $35,000 would easily be up to $60,000 for this much land and square footage,” Shah says.

The home has been on and off the market over the past few years. It was listed in 2011 for $5.3 million and came down a few times before settling on the current asking price. “For the price point, I don’t think there’s anything like it,” Shah says. “I don’t know about the North Shore, but definitely not in the western suburbs.”

Tour the property here. Noble title not required.

