Bowl, Co-Work, or Pamper Your Pet in This South Loop Apartment Building

Enter Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit luxury rental building in the South Loop, and you’ll immediately find a Dollop Coffee Co., which serves caffeinated beverages in the morning and alcoholic beverages at night.

It’s a useful amenity for the residents of this newly opened 33-story building, but far from the only one. There are the typical ones, such as on-site dry cleaning, 24-hour door staff, and a secure package room. But there’s bowling alley and cabanas with televisions.

“We have tried to make the building feel as homey and welcoming as possible,” Clay Iman, managing director of Wood Partners said. “On the first floor there is an on-site bike storage and maintenance area,” Iman added. “And there is a car wash in the garage.” The garage also has parking available for residents to rent.

Another indoor amenity is a game room, which is quite a bit more than the name suggests. Here you will find a pool table, shuffleboard, a wet bar, wine storage, and a mini-bowling alley. If that’s not enough, there is also a theater room, which has a TV wall with nine integrated TVs, all of which can be rented for entertaining. Other indoor amenities include various lounge spaces, a dining and party room, another TV wall, and a demonstration kitchen. Outside there’s a rooftop pool, “Vegas-style” cabanas with televisions and sound bars, hammocks, a fire pit, grills, an outdoor bar, lawn games, and a zen garden.

But there’s not just play.

“We have a co-working hub, which has high speed WiFi,” Iman said. This WiFi can be found in all common areas throughout the building. In the co-working space there are two Mac computers and two PC computers, along with a printer.

There are also various fitness spaces in Alta Roosevelt, one of which is a flex room.

“It’s really a yoga and spin class room, but we also do have virtual fitness on demand [through] a touch screen kiosk,” Iman added. There are also physical classes on site and an outdoor yoga patio.

The main gym area is meant to be a space that even the most serious fitness-oriented resident could use instead of another gym membership, Iman said. There are even locker rooms.

There are places to treat your pet as well: a pet lounge, grooming stations, and a pet park with a snow melting system.

And, of course, there are apartments. Living spaces boast plank flooring, quartz countertops, and tile backsplashes, along with keyless Bluetooth smartphone entry, Nest thermostats, gas cooking ranges, side-by-side refrigerators, and full size in-unit washers and dryers. Some units have balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. Studios start at $1,649 per month, one-bedrooms at $2,011 per month, two-bedrooms at $3,509 per month, and three-bedrooms at $4,681 per month.