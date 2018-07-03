Five Chicago Homes For Sale With Views of 4th of July Fireworks

July 4th is this week, meaning may of you might be trying to find a place to watch fireworks. But, wouldn’t it be nice to avoid the crowds and just watch from home? We found five condos, all of which have views of the Independence Day show at Navy Pier, along with the other summer fireworks that take place over the water. The units come at all different price points—check them out.

This one-bedroom, one-bath, 706-square-foot condo is directly overlooking Navy Pier, meaning you can see fireworks from every window. When you aren’t gazing out, you’ll find a California closet, custom woodwork, built-in bookshelves, and a Murphy bed. Building amenities include a private park, a racquetball court, a sauna and steam room, two swimming pools, and more.

Step out onto your balcony and feel like you are on top of Navy Pier — views like this mean you’ve got quite a seat for the firework shows out over the water. This one-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo offers 1,047 square feet of living space, along with an open-floor plan. Inside, you’ll find cherry floors, mahogany doors, and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, cherry cabinets, a large breakfast bar, and stainless-steel appliances.

Just steps from Grant Park, this three-bedroom, two-bath condo boasts large windows with water views. You can watch the fireworks comfortably from the living and dining room area windows no matter what the weather is outside. The 2,170-square-foot unit features high ceilings and an open-concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include valet parking, a 24-hour doorman, and a rooftop deck.

This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1,600-square-foot condo overlooking Lake Michigan is the perfect place to watch the Navy Pier fireworks through its floor-to-ceiling windows or its private balcony. Enter into the home through a marble foyer, where you will then find a renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, and a sound system. Amenities include a roofdeck pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, and indoor hot tub.

Not only does this renovated 2,000-square-foot condo (pictured above) have views of the fireworks, it also makes you feel like you are actually in the water. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, you can look down directly over Lake Michigan, making the unit feel even more bright and open. Along with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the home offers custom cabinetry, stone countertops, and high-end appliances.

