Get the Classic Mid-Century Look with a Home in Skokie

North suburban Skokie may not be on the radar for many younger millennial buyers, but this close enclave boasts good schools, solid amenities, great public transit access, and affordable home prices, making it an excellent value for younger families and first-time homebuyers. According to the latest data on home search site Redfin, Skokie’s median sale price over the last 30 days is $315,000 while the median list price is just over $350,000.

So, what does $450,000 buy in this suburban pocket? Quite a bit. It’s pretty easy to guesstimate when Skokie was built up just by viewing its housing stock—there’s a substantially large inventory of low-slung midcentury ranch-style homes in this community. With a budget of around $400,000 or more, you’re likely to find a classic ranch that has been thoroughly updated. Here’s a snapshot at just a handful of homes in this price range.

This quaint single-story house on quiet Kedvale Avenue (pictured above) is bright and airy with its sleek contemporary finishes and an open floor plan. Originally constructed in the mid-’50s, this one has been fully overhauled for the 21st century. Highlights include a master suite with upscale fixtures and a brand-new detached garage that fits two vehicles.

Photo: Magic Touch Real Estate

Don’t let the classic midcentury exterior fool you—this house has been thoroughly updated with contemporary finishes and new mechanicals. And with four bedrooms and two full baths spanning two levels, there’s more than enough space for everyone in the family. Making the deal even sweeter is a location that it’s less than a ten-minute walk to the Dempster Yellow Line station.

Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential

If you’re seeking something cute and cozy with a price tag that won’t entirely break the bank, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom single family would fit the bill. Similar to the other listings, everything is brand new here, including the more costly but necessary items such as heating and air. Out back you’ll find a lovely patio space perfect for outdoor entertaining and a lush yard.

Photo: RE/MAX Northern Shores

This two-level formstone-clad residence on Madison Street is a strong example of Skokie’s midcentury housing stock. Completed in 1955, the house features an exterior aesthetic that screams 1950s while the interior is much more contemporary, with newer finishes and neutral colors that are popular today. The brand new kitchen, new boiler, and fresh finishes make this one a strong contender at the sub-$400K price point.

