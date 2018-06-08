Chicago Bungalows Under $350K

There’s something about the Chicago bungalow. The quaint, brick homes were built by the tens of thousands during the first half of the twentieth century, and with the residential streets of many neighborhoods that arc from the city’s northwest side down and around through the South Side are often defined by this particular type of house. Bungalows comes in a variety of flavors with different sizes, color, and levels of exterior ornament, but typically, Chicago-style bungalows were built of high quality materials and craftsmanship.

Like much of Chicago’s housing stock constructed during the early decades of the last century, many homes are seeing major overhauls to attract buyers and families that want newer finishes and the conveniences of modern living. But every once in a while, a listing for a meticulously maintained bungalow with original finishes from the Craftsman era. But no matter how you like your bungalows—be it fully renovated or totally original—you’ll find that there are plenty of great options at an given point with a budget of $350,000 and under.

Photo: Keller Williams

This Avalon Park bungalow has been thorough renovated with all brand new finishes and an open floor plan. Buyers seeking a more contemporary aesthetic with wide open spaces will appreciate the new kitchen, bathrooms, and finished basement area. And with three bedrooms and two full baths spanning nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, there’s enough room for a growing family.

Here’s a more unusual looking bungalow (pictured at top), this time located in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The house has been fully rehabbed, but you’ll find a mix of original and new finishes. Major appliances, windows, electrical, plumbing, heating and air are all new, meaning that this one is ready to go for the next 100 years.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

There’s a lot to like about this picture-perfect frame bungalow in Beverly. Not only is the curb appeal off the charts, but the interiors are equally gorgeous as well. There’s lovely hardwood trim in every room and the spaces that have been updated look like they belong in this old home. But it gets better—out back is a secret garden and a deck that’s just big enough for evening entertaining.

Photo: Coldwell Banker

Located in the heart of the Bungalow Belt on the northwest side, this charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is representative of your typical Chicago-style bungalow. Fortunately, there’s a lot of original finishes here, including old maple flooring, a large masonry mantle, and even some stained glass windows. Bungalows just like this have been solid, reliable housing for Chicago families for many generations, and it’s easy to see why.

Photo: Exit Strategy Realty

Hermosa is known for its quiet residential blocks with lovingly maintained bungalows standing over well-manicured lawns. And this bungalow boasts an earthy interior with plenty of natural lighting. Perks include the fully-finished basement, updated plumbing, and a large outdoor deck.

Photo: Hometown Real Estate

A budget of $350K can get a lot of bungalow. Take for instance this large seven-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Dunning. With 1,700 square feet of space spanning three levels, there’s enough room for everyone to not only coexist, but to have some privacy. There’s also a large detached garage, constructed with a matching face brick found on the residence.

Share







