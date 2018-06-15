Lake Views Under $875,000

Whether it’s the Chicago River or Lake Michigan there are water views to be had all over the city. But, to actually live in a place high enough and/or close enough to see these beautiful bodies of water, well, that’s a different story.

Though living in a high rise is your best bet if you want to see the lake or the river every morning when you wake up, there are a variety of neighborhoods where you can make this happen. And there are a variety of different price points as well.

Ranging from $150,000 to $875,000, there are condos with water views at just about every price point, while keeping the tag under $1 million.

This one-bedroom, one-bath, 770-square-foot Edgewater condo (pictured above) offers large windows with incredible Lake Michigan views from its 42nd floor perch. When you are tired at gazing out, you can take advantage of the building’s amenities, which include a health spa with an indoor pool, racquetball courts, a food market, and a cleaners.

Photo: VHT Studios

Gaze out at Lake Michigan from this condo’s private balcony. Inside the one-bedroom, one-bath unit, you’ll find an open-concept floor plan, which includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Too cold to go outside? You can also get water views from the window in the master bedroom.

Photo: Coldwell Banker

If you aren’t too distracted from looking out over Chicago’s skyline, you can peek a bit further and see the lake’s bright blue waters from your living room window. This Loop penthouse offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Other amenities include a private balcony, a 24-hour doorman, an indoor swimming pool, a sundeck, and a fitness center.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

This 1,400-square-foot condo offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with views of the lake and the city on the 39th floor. In the kitchen, you’ll find granite countertops, a glass-tiled backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. Other perks? There is a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a rooftop deck, a party room, laundry in the building, an on-site dry-cleaner, a receiving room, and bike storage.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

River and city views are abundant from this condo’s private balcony, which looks down onto the confluence of the North and South branches of the Chicago River. Boasting two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of living space, this unit offers hardwood floors and a fireplace. Building amenities include 24/7 door staff, valet, on-site management, a fitness room, a whirlpool/sauna, a bike room, dry cleaners, and a social/party room with a full kitchen.

