This Three-Lot Lincoln Park House Is Just Under $13 Million It’s got plenty of room inside, but the real surprise is the green space surrounding it.

Walk down Lincoln Park’s Burling Street and you are sure to be impressed with the architectural gems that line either side.

Huge single family homes take up multiple city blocks and 1950 Burling Street is no different, encompassing three city lots, a total of 90 feet by 130 feet. But what may be the home’s definitive quality—its outdoor space—cannot be seen from the road.

The 8,000-square-foot, two-story home was custom-built, completed in 2013 by BGD&C Corporation. The owners came to the design firm with two lots, noting they wished they could also buy another adjacent lot.

“Ultimately, we were able to get [the third lot] so we could do a side yard,” said Rodger Owen, president of BGD&C. “In Chicago, the lots are like shoeboxes.”

Lambros Photography, Inc.

From there, Owen noted, he and the owners started with a blank sheet of paper and worked on designing the home from 2011 to 2013.

Along with the desire for the third lot, the family had another request throughout the design process: They did not want a vertical, mega-home.

“They wanted a beautiful, but manageable home,” Janet Owen, the home’s listing agent noted.

The six-bedroom, six-bath, two-half bath home is now listed for $12,950,000.

“The family wanted a place for the children to run around and play soccer,” Janet Owen said. “It’s absolutely idyllic.”

Lambros Photography, Inc.

Janet Owen added that oftentimes with city homes, you either don’t have green space or that green space is very formal. 1950 Burling Street has it all.

Enter the home through a center entrance with a walnut double door where you will find a reception foyer with a powder room nearby. Head to the living room where there is a limestone and marble wood-burning fireplace with plenty of space to entertain. The dining room is also equipped for family dinner or larger group events.

The large kitchen boasts a center island with seating, bespoke cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a butler’s pantry.

“The owners are big foodies and entertain a lot,” Janet Owen added.

Tony Soluri Photography

Head upstairs to find a family room area, a master suite with a sitting room and a spa-like bath, other en-suite bedrooms, and a laundry room.

The lower level offers a glass-fronted wine cellar with room for 1,000 bottles, a guest suite, a rec room, another laundry room, and an in-home office.

But this is just what’s on the inside.

“The rooms either have a view or open up to a marvelous 39-foot terrace and a huge lawn,” Janet Owen said.

Tony Soluri Photography

Exit the home through Palladian-style doors to find the terrace, lawn, and formal gardens. Other amenities include a kitchen garden, a grilling area off of the terrace, and a secluded patio.

There is also an attached, heated three-car garage with hydronic heated flooring.

You’ll find these to be “suburban estate-sized grounds which are private,” according to Janet Owen, right in the heart of a city neighborhood.