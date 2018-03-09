Here’s What You Can Get For Under $500k In Beverly

Beverly is a quintessential Chicago neighborhood. In addition to a formidable collection of food and beverage offerings, this South Side community, sometimes referred to as Beverly Hills for its location at Chicago’s highest point, boasts a historic housing stock that rivals that of any other Chicago neighborhood. But it’s not just about curb appeal here—Beverly is surprisingly affordable. No matter your budget, there’s something for everyone in Beverly.

Here’s a snapshot at some of the single-family homes currently for sale in this South Side community.

There’s something special about a Chicago-style bungalow. It’s becoming common to find bungalows that have been butchered beyond repair, making ones like this (pictured above) even more special. Not only is exterior facade lovely, but you’ll find a lot of original finishes and architectural elements inside. There’s also a matching yellow brick detached garage and a cool midcentury-era basement bar to make the deal even sweeter.

Photo: VHT Studios

Here’s a classic Colonial single family home that’s equally quaint inside and out. According to the listing notes, this one has seen a lot of improvements, including newer a heating and air system, an updated kitchen, refreshed bathrooms, and a finished basement. The generous-sized backyard is also perfect for children and pets.

Photo: Coldwell Banker

If you’re interested in Chicago architecture, this early 20th Century American Foursquare in Beverly’s Ridge Historic District is worth a look. Referred to as the Charles G. Wright House, this early-20th-century house retains many of its original architectural details such as leaded glass windows, doors, and hardwood floors. There’s also a cute detached garage which sports matching window planters.

Photo: @properties

Here’s an interesting take on the American Foursquare that is uniquely Midwestern with its earthy brick colors and bungalow-style bay windows. Inside, you get a very bright and open floor plan with a lot of updated finishes. Around back, you find an attached garage and a yard that is perfect for summer entertaining.

