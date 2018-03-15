Here’s What You Can Get for Less Than $350k in Oak Park

People from around the globe visit Oak Park to see the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and his Prairie School contemporaries. While the one-of-a-kind homes located within the suburb’s well-known historic district can be quite spendy, homeownership in Oak Park isn’t inherently out of reach. Nice condos and fixer uppers can certainly be found around the $350K price range. Whether you’re ready to get your hands dirty or prefer to just pay a monthly assessment, there are some worthy prospects in this price point.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a nicer detached house (pictured above) at a lower price—current listing info shows just four single family homes at $300,000 or less in Oak Park. Interestingly enough, public records show that this house last sold for $310,000 back in 2006, before the real estate crunch. There’s a lot to like here considering the price. This one has been on the market for 100 days, meaning that it’s due for an offer.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

For just a little more than $150K, you can claim this lovely condo in a vintage yellow brick courtyard building. The interiors have been refreshed with contemporary colors but the original maple floors and doors are all here. With a floor plan spanning 1,050 square feet, this is not a cramped one-bedroom. Included is a formal dining room, a unique exposed brick kitchen, and an outdoor deck just big enough for a table for two.

Photo: RE/MAX

This three-bedroom condo is also located on Washington Boulevard, but this time you’ll find it in a dramatic multiunit structure that is uniquely Oak Park. Large enough for a growing family, this residence is self-sufficient with its own laundry stack and updated kitchen appliances. With radiator heat baked into the $343 monthly assessment, winter utility bills should be predictable. No parking is included, though the listing agent notes that the owner is willing pay for a full-year’s village street parking permit.

Photo: Weichert Realtors

The price was recently reduced on this classic frame house. According to the listing notes, some of the more costly improvements, such as new windows, kitchen appliances, and garage, have already been taken care of. Highlights include the front porch, sunny living room with bay windows, and cozy backyard deck. The brand new garage parks two cars but there’s room for another couple of vehicles on the freshly poured parking pad.

