Start Your Spring at These Chicago Garden Shops

Being the “City in a Garden,” Chicago is known for its sprawling lakefront and boulevard-linked parks, and as such, Chicagoans are big on the outdoors and gardening. Fortunately for city dwellers, there is a formidable array of places to pick up gardening supplies, house plants, and specialty items for aspiring urban farmers. No matter your gardening needs and budget, these shops have all of the bases covered.

This Wicker Park-based floral shop with its central location near the Damen Blue Line station is the perfect place to pick up a fresh flower arrangement after work. But for those who need it, Asrai also offers daily flower delivery throughout the city and surrounding ‘burbs.

Adams & Sons in Humboldt Park is a perennial favorite of Chicagoans for its prices, selection, and its family-owned business model. In addition to exotic house plants and garden supplies, this local institution is known for its variety of seasonal blooms and decorations.

Located on Belmont Avenue in the Avondale community, Belmont Feed & Seed has everything you’ll ever need to care for chickens and bees. Backyard chicken coops and beekeeping are growing in popularity throughout Chicago, and this specialty supply store is a great resource for materials and classes for getting started.

If you’re an indoor grower, this North Side establishment offers a full-range of hydroponic kits and high-tech lighting fixtures for growing seedlings. The store also stocks irrigation supplies and testing equipment for controlling the air and water quality of your indoor nursery.

In addition to carrying gardening supplies, Christy Webber Farm & Garden is the retail arm of a full-service landscape design and maintenance outfit that services residential and commercial clients around Chicago. The company’s Chicago Avenue store is a great spot to consider when planning raised garden beds or custom landscape boxes.

Located in Hyde Park, Cornell Florist is a classic neighborhood shop that has operated out of its 55th Street location for nearly eight decades. The store features colorful arrangements for the home or special events and weddings.

This popular floral operation is unique in the fact that Field & Florist manages its own flower farm in southwestern Michigan to supply its Wicker Park-based storefront. Having control over its supply chain helps ensure high quality and sustainable farming practices, the company claims.

Based in Logan Square, Fleur specializes in wedding arrangements and home goods. A self-described “floral and lifestyle experience,” this shop also hosts classes for flower arranging and other crafts.

Founded in 2012 by college students, Flowers for Dreams offers affordable and high-quality floral arrangement delivery in Chicago and Milwaukee by bicycle couriers. The company is big on giving back and contributes to local nonprofits and charities.

The beloved Gethsemane Garden Center is well-known to North Siders for its prime Clark Street location in the Andersonville neighborhood. The full-size, full-service store features everything you need for indoor and outdoor gardening.

This Swedish manufacturer and purveyor of affordable, designed-focused furniture also carries a big selection of budget-friendly house plants and outdoor decor. With locations in Schaumburg and Bolingbrook, it’s typically advised to budget a full afternoon when making an IKEA visit (and don’t forget the Swedish meatballs).

If you’ve been swept up in the terrarium craze, consider Plant Shop Chicago when planning your next house plant project. Based in the Mayfair neighborhood, Plant Shop stocks a variety of popular succulent plants and even hosts terrarium classes.

With a storefront and outdoor garden center filled with plants, your imagination is guaranteed to run wild when visiting this West Town shop. Whether you’re seeking terrariums, exotic house plants, flowers, or tree saplings for your backyard, Sprout Home has it.

