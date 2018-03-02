What’s For Sale at Trump Tower?

Chicago’s Trump International Hotel & Tower has a reputation for being one of the most exclusive downtown buildings: So then why are there so many units at the River North luxury tower for sale right now? The market is flooded with dozens of listings at the 98-story tower ranging in price from a few hundred thousand dollars to a few million. For those looking to score a potential deal on a unit in the glassy supertall tower, now might be a good time to take a look.

By our count, there are currently 51 condos for sale at the building, which translates to 10.5% of the total number of residences in the Trump Tower. A plethora of inventory is nothing new however—Chicago real estate media has been covering the phenomenon for over a year. But even with so many units listed at any given time, the Adrian Smith-designed tower still regularly hooks sky-high prices. Just this week, a 6,850-square-foot penthouse at the building’s 87th floor sold for $9.4 million.

We’ll take a glimpse at some of the Trump Tower’s most recently listed residences and a couple that are ready for offers.

One thing that’s difficult to miss in the photos for this newly-listed one-bedroom (pictured above) is the sweeping downtown skyline view you get. And with its location along a kink in the Chicago River, the tower offers some truly unique and equally incredible perspectives of the city. The listing notes say that this 1,050-square-foot unit is the tower’s largest one-bedroom with southeast-facing views. If you’re not quite ready to drop nearly $1 million on this condo, it can be rented for over $4,000 per month.

One thing that makes this 63rd-floor unit unique is the 180-degree views its floor plan offers. A full wall of windows wraps around the main common rooms and both bedrooms, ensuring that you’re getting a full look at the city’s skyline from any point in the condo. And with two bedrooms and three full bathrooms spanning over 2,750 square feet of living space, the size of this residence is quite generous. This unit is brand new to the market this week.

There’s certainly no doubt that Chicago architecture buffs would enjoy waking up to views of Michigan Avenue’s collection of historic skyscrapers. With this one, you’re not getting the open floor plan with a curving glass wall like you find with some other units in the similar price range, but you’re still getting a pretty spectacular look at the city’s skyline and Lake Michigan. This 2,000-square-foot two-bedroom has been on the market for more than nine months, meaning that it may be ready for a competitive offer.

Perhaps you prefer the tranquility of Lake Michigan over the hustle and bustle of Michigan Avenue. If that’s the case and you have a budget of nearly $3 million, then this one can be yours. You’re getting the tower’s signature curved floor plan in this one which keeps common spaces mostly open while allowing in a flood of natural light. There are three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms spread over 3,000 square feet, making this unit as big as many newer single family homes. Having been on the market for over a year, this may be your chance to score a deal.

