What You Can Get in Bronzeville Right Now

Like other great Chicago communities, Bronzeville is one that is rich in history, boasts a diverse housing stock, and features desirable amenities such as excellent public transit options and easy lakefront access. Just a short ‘L’ ride from the Loop, Bronzeville also boasts some of the best values in the city, with a plethora of listings around $250,000 and under. All of these reasons and more are why we believe Bronzeville to be one of the best Chicago neighborhoods to buy in right now.

Buyers seeking more room or newer construction will find that there are great offerings in these categories as well. From new (and spacious) condos, to gut rehabs, to historic greystone mansions, there’s something for every buyer and every price in this South Side anchor. Here’s just a quick snapshot of what is currently on the market around the greater Bronzeville community area.

This spacious 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom on South Michigan Avenue is a proper loft (pictured above), complete with tall, raw ceilings and a mostly open floor plan. Buyers seeking something move-in ready with major updates completed will appreciate the brand new kitchen, remodeled bathroom, and new laundry unit. Heated garage parking is also included in the sub-$200K price as well, driving a hard bargain.

Photo: Gramercy Group Limited

If you’re set on brand new construction, you’re in luck as there are plenty of new condos being delivered in the area. This large 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom duplex unit in the heart of Grand Boulevard can be had for just under $350K. Pluses include all new finishes, private rooftop access, and a low monthly assessment. A single garage parking space is included in the asking price, but the 47th Street Green Line station is just a short walk away.

Photo: VHT Studios

Buyers with a larger budget will find that a fully rehabbed Italianate can be had for around $600K. Located in the Giles-Calumet Landmark District, this detached single family home boasts a classic brick exterior while its interior has been updated with contemporary finishes for today’s families. And there really is plenty of room for a growing family here with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a finished basement. Grocery shopping, public transit, and the lakefront are all just steps away as well.

Photo: Century 21

Fans of historic residential architecture will be overjoyed by the incredible interior finishes and stately limestone exterior of this South Michigan Avenue mansion. Also known as the Thomas A. Wright House, as the agent highlights in the property’s listing notes, the mansion boasts original (and what appears to be largely unaltered) millwork and stained glass windows. But the deal gets even sweeter when accounting for the large side yard and attached garage parking for three vehicles.

