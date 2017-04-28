A Pretty Bridal Showroom Has Taken Over River North’s Old Candy Factory

This Week’s Top Story

Wedding season is just around the corner. Luckily, Jenny Yoo (311 W. Superior St., jennyyoo.com) has a newly expanded showroom to answer the call of brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride—and generally anyone who’s in need of tie-the-knot attire.

The bridal brand recently moved from its River North showroom into bigger digs just across the street. Now housed in a former candy factory, the 3,184-square-foot showroom has exposed brick, lofty ceilings, and ten-foot-tall windows that let brides see themselves in natural light.

For spring bridal trends, staffers point to mixed textures, tulle or lace with champagne lining, three-dimensional lace appliques, and sheer-illusion or open backs. The Jenny Yoo brand also offers a separates line with cashmere sweaters in multiple hues, lace camisoles, and tulle skirts of different lengths.

Top Sales This Week

AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., allsaints.com) has a vast sale section stocked with discounted shoes, sweaters, leather jackets, jeans, T-shirts, and more. Also available online, the discounted items include a fuzzy, funky animal sweater (reduced from $268 to $134) and fringed, suede booties (reduced from $398 to $199).

St. John’s store at Chicago Premium Outlets (1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora, premiumoutlets.com) is offering an extra 60 percent off sale items through April 30. The steep discounts apply to fall, winter, and spring apparel, as well as to eveningwear.

Winter will be back someday (read: all too soon). So, now’s a good time to stock up on seasonal gear—especially at half-off prices. At Burton (56 E. Walton St., burton.com), all outerwear is 50 percent off. The discount also applies to sunglasses, watches, and skis.

Market

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) returns to Plumbers Hall (1340 W. Washington St.) on Saturday and Sunday. Dubbed “Artsy Fartsy,” this rendition of the indoor/outdoor shopping event will offer 15-minute portrait sketches from a local artist and D.I.Y. art projects. The 125 vendors will sling everything from vintage accessories to fashion. You can also find local brand Eskell, which is currently building out a new location. And, weekend-brunch fanatics should know: There will be Bloody Marys.

Fashion Event

Friendly reminder: The 16th annual Driehaus Awards for Fashion Excellence takes place tonight. The design competition centers on a runway show featuring designs from local fashion students. Tickets, $175 to $300, are available here.

Shopping Event

Feeling left out of the James Beard Award festivities? The Tie Bar (918 W. Armitage Ave., thetiebar.com) has your FOMO covered. The Lincoln Park shop is hosting an event on Sunday to showcase a new bow tie that was designed in partnership with James Beard Foundation. Featuring spatulas, whisks, and other whimsical designs, the kitchen-inspired accessory goes for $25; $20 of that will be donated back to nonprofit Tie The Knot.

Retail News of the Week

Bebe will close all its stores by the end of May. Read more.

Bluemercury has a new outpost in River North. Read more.

Nordstrom is selling men’s jeans splattered with fake mud. Read more.

Share







