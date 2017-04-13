Chicago’s Most Lavish New Spa Service Will Leave You Glittering

This Week’s Top Story

A good spa treatment will make your skin glow—and that’s literally the case with The Spa at JW Marriott’s (151 W. Adams St., marriott.com) new 24 Karat Gold Package. The lavish service includes the application of a golden mud that leaves a faint trace of glitter—and a lot of skin-softening moisture—behind. The only thing is, you’ll need to set aside four hours for this.

How do you spend half a day in a spa? To start, you’ll get an 80-minute facial. Next, it’s time to step into the spa’s Turkish-style hammam, where you’ll be painted in that golden mud, wrapped up in gold foil, and given a head massage. But don’t fall asleep yet: There’s still an 80-minute massage to go.

You’ll even get some thematic sustenance to carry you through it all. Between the facial and the body wrap, spa-goers adjourn to a lounge filled with plushy velvet chairs to sip champagne and nibble on confections dipped in—you guessed it—edible gold. The whole service costs $795. Best Mother’s Day gift ever?

Top Sales This Week

At Elements (741 N. Wells St., elementschicago.com) select jewelry pieces are on sale. Discounted items include a diamond-starburst pendant necklace (reduced from $1,450 to $725) and a 14-karat gold cherub ring (reduced from $1,800 to $900).

Calypso St. Barth (50 E. Oak St., calypsostbarth.com), which trades in breezy, resort-ready styles, is offering select spring items at a discount. Find a floral-printed, silk caftan (reduced from $529 to $370) that’s prime for poolside cocktails, and a raglan-sleeve linen top embellished with embroidery and sequins (reduced from $295 to $249).

Alice and Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) also has summery styles for sale. Picks include a blouson-style dress (reduced from $350 to $210) and shorts with lace detailing (reduced from $285 to $171).

Fashion Event

If you want to add a little fashion to your Friday night happy hour, head to Arpentry (1932 S. Halsted St.) tomorrow for the Wardrobe for CPS event from 6 to 9 p.m. Planned by local stylist Whitney Middleton, the event will sell goods from local vendors including The Tie Bar and Lost Girls Vintage. All proceeds will benefit Chicago Public Schools.

Retail News of the Week

Leslie Hindman’s spring couture auction has styles from Alexander McQueen and Chanel. Read more.

Trunk Club will hire 80 staffers to assist with its at-home styling services. Read more.

Donna Karan visited Neapolitan Collection, the only local boutique that carries her line Urban Zen. Read more.

Share







