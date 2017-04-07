Korean Fashion Pops Up at Nordstrom

This Week’s Top Story

Korean beauty is all the rage; now, prepare to meet Korean fashion. A new pop-up shop at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com), aptly dubbed KFASHION, showcases youthful styles from brands such as Yune Ho and NEUL. The shop specializes in women’s and unisex clothing, and carries everything from silk slip dresses to embroidered trucker jackets, corseted tops, and bomber jackets with cropped sleeves. Oh, and if you’re looking for a D.I.Y. kimchi kit, you’re also in luck. The shop will be open until May 7.

Top Sale This Week

Cyclists, this one’s for you. On Saturday and Sunday, Timbuk2 (1623 N. Damen Ave., timbuk2.com) is hosting an event that lets you trade in any bag or bike to get a 30 percent discount on goods from Timbuk2—or from Pure Cycles. A quick refresher: Timbuk2 sells hip messenger bags, backpacks, and more; Pure Cycles stocks bikes, accessories, apparel, and gear.

Shopping Event

As part of its Posh Wednesday series, cocktail lounge Arbella (112 W. Grand Ave., arbellachicago.com) will showcase spring/summer styles from local designer Anastasia Chatzka (anastasiachatzka.com) on April 12. The event will offer womenswear from the label, and all styles will be available for purchase onsite—there will also be specialty champagne cocktails.

Opening

Okay, so it’s not a store opening, per se. But, a doughnut shop springing up within a store is almost as exciting. On that note, a Firecakes doughnut counter is now open inside Lake View’s Lou & Grey (3442 N. Southport Ave., louandgrey.com). This means you can shop for contemporary women’s apparel with one hand—and hold a red velvet donut with the other. The counter also slings iced and hot coffee.

Retail News of the Week

National chains and independent retailers are opening stores in Fulton Market. Read more.

Watch a Tod’s artisan hand-make leather bags on Oak Street next week. Read more.

Nordstrom Rack will open a location at Kildeer Village Square. Read more.

