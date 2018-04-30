A Celebrity-Adored Handbag Line Hosts a Pop-Up Timed to Fashion’s Biggest Night

This Week’s Top Story

To celebrate the Metropolitan Gala—Vogue’s annual bash that’s known as the biggest fashion event of the year—residential building Two West Delaware (2 W. Delaware Pl.) hosts a red-carpet viewing party on May 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. During the event, an on-site pop-up will showcase accessories from handbag label Edie Parker (edie-parker.com). Inspired by midcentury design, the line specializes in clutches made of hand—poured acrylic; in the past, celebrities such as Kate Hudson and Allison Williams have toted an Edie Parker bag to the Met Gala. At the Chicago pop-up, a giveaway will offer shoppers the chance to win a red Jean Solid clutch (pictured). The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Cthalmann@skirtpr.com.

Top Sales This Week

Macy’s (111 N. State St., macys.com) Bridal Sample Sale Extravaganza takes place May 5 and 6. The sale will offer some 750 sample gowns for 60 to 80 percent off from designers such as Demetrios and Cosmobella.

Rebecca Minkoff (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com) hosts its Chicago Sample Sale May 7 to 13. The sale will take up to 75 percent off handbags, clothing, shoes, and accessories; it will also run online May 8 to 14.

The Design Center at the MART (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, designcenter.com) hosts its outdoor furniture sample sale May 2 to May 4. As showrooms clear space for next season’s collections, they’ll offer current merchandise at up to 75 percent off.

Market

Covet Market (covetmarkets.com) comes to Revel Fulton Market (1215 W. Fulton Market) on May 6. The market will feature more than 80 vendors selling fashion, art, design, and more. Perks include free beauty services and a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. Get tickets here.

Retail News of the Week

