Armarium, a Luxury Fashion Rental House, Makes Its Chicago Debut

Photo: Courtesy of Armarium

This Week’s Top Story

Armarium (armarium.com), an online platform that rents out fresh-off-the-runway fashion, makes its Chicago debut at a three-day pop-up set to open on April 25. Held at Waldorf Astoria Chicago (11 E. Walton St.) the event is open to the public and features a fashion collection curated by stylist Michaela Erlanger, whose star-studded client roster includes Lupita Nyong’o.

The pop-up will display looks from labels like Emilio Pucci, Missoni, and Jason Wu, and Armarium’s team of stylists—known as is “Style Brigade”—will be on hand to help locals select looks for upcoming events. (So theoretically, you could be the belle of the May 4 Butterfly Ball, or the May 12 Steppenwolf Gala.) Appointments are recommended; make yours by emailing stylist@armarium.com.

Top Sales This Week

The 900 Shops (900 N. Michigan Ave., shop900.com) hosts its Tax-Free Weekend April 20 to 22. During the event, participating retailers offer 10.25 percent discounts on purchases; shops to take part will include Max Mara, Luxury Garage Sale, and Azeeza.

At Lake View boutique Krista K (3458 N. Southport Ave., kristak.com), women’s basics ranging from crew-neck sweaters to baseball tees and denim are on sale. Also score a sequin jacket (reduced from $750 to $350) and a printed silk dress with flared cuffs (reduced from $595 to $298).

At Vince (106 E. Oak St., vince.com) sale pieces include a V-neck silk blouse in an array of colors (reduced from $295 to $177) and an off-the-shoulder wool and cashmere sweater (reduced from $345 to $207).

Health & Beauty

Kryolan (2034 N. Halsted St., us.kroylan.com) is now offering express makeup applications. Services include the 20-minute mini-makeup application ($35), which offers a quick touchup of eyes, lips, and face; there’s also a five-minute lash application ($7 plus the cost of lashes).

Exhale (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com) hosts a one-time “Triple Zen” class on April 23. The 75-minute class kick off at 6:30 p.m., and will combine moves from two of the fitness studio’s yoga classes. During the final 15 minutes, therapists will offer cranial/ sacral massages. Sign up here.

Retail News of the Week

